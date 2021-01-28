1,122 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $292.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.91.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

