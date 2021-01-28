1,147 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.64. The company had a trading volume of 72,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,482. The company has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

