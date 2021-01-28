121,050 Shares in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 121,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBB. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter worth $6,173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 264.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 356,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 57.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 236,350 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the third quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 228.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 213,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 148,737 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBB opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

