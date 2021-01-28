$127.52 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to report sales of $127.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $140.04 million. SP Plus reported sales of $231.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $557.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $570.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $642.56 million, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $683.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $705.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

