$130.00 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to announce $130.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.99 million and the highest is $130.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $114.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $467.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.60 million to $467.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $526.08 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $527.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $84.08 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 99,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

