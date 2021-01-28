13,499 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 741,714 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $9,308,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 731,838 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,524,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,633 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. 140166 raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.51. 69,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,291,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

