1,384 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,733 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,691,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after purchasing an additional 210,365 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.17.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $63,443,211. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $337.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $404.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

