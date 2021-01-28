1,397 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in PPG Industries by 44.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,697. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.59.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

