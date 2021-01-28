14,491 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,409. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $132.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

