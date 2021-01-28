1,565 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $7,548,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $87.83 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

