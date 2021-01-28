$163.57 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce sales of $163.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.24 million and the highest is $163.90 million. Employers posted sales of $192.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $685.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $683.54 million to $686.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $657.09 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $658.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Employers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of EIG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.72. 1,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,109. Employers has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $920.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22.

In related news, Director James R. Kroner acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,774 shares of company stock worth $148,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Employers in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Employers in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

