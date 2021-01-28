1,674 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $279.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.83, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.95 and its 200 day moving average is $274.12. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

