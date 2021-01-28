17,500 Shares in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 81,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter.

VGM opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

