17,654 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,690,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,053,000 after buying an additional 176,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

