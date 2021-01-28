1,769 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 54.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 38.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $2,451,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

SBNY stock opened at $159.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $166.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

