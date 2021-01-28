180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares dropped 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 1,423,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,659,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Marlene Krauss sold 60,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $197,663.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 136,066 shares of company stock worth $375,326 in the last three months. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

