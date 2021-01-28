$187.16 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post sales of $187.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.10 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $397.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $890.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $850.30 million to $911.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $800,710. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at $19,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 559,245 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 432,327 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 428,462 shares during the period.

LBRT opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.