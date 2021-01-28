1,894 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

NYSE U opened at $155.86 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.16.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $22,770,191.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,221,232 shares in the company, valued at $782,998,185.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $4,332,246.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,121.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

