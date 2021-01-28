1,915 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

Airbnb stock opened at $201.25 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.56.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

