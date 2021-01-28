1irstcoin Price Tops $0.89 on Top Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $31.23 million and approximately $73,048.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,585 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

