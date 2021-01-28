$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $8.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.68.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,166,000 after acquiring an additional 140,743 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000.

BURL stock opened at $236.99 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $271.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.47.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

