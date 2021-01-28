$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. Kansas City Southern reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $8.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $2,385,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $6.47 on Friday, hitting $207.98. 27,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.66 and a 200 day moving average of $186.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.