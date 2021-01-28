$2.13 EPS Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $2.52. Align Technology reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $509.64 on Monday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $579.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $537.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.14.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,364 shares of company stock worth $20,375,194. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,305 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Align Technology by 2.2% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.