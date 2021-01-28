$2.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the highest is $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $10.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.10 billion to $10.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.46.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 11,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.65. 65,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,719. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

