$21.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post $21.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $21.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $20.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $90.30 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $93.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.55 billion to $94.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

JNJ stock traded up $2.65 on Monday, reaching $170.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,627. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $448.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

