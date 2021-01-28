21,300 Shares in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASM has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

