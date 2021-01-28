2,180 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Eaton by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $40,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETN traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,724. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

