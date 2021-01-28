2,271 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

