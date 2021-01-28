2,501 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 136.3% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 155,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 43,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.02 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

