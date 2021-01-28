$258.00 Million in Sales Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to announce sales of $258.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.50 million and the lowest is $254.50 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $208.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year sales of $896.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $900.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:APAM traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.01. 34,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $860,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

