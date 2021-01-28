$261.57 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report sales of $261.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $196.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $996.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $975.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 833.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 260,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 65.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 123,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPE traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,628,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,617. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $574.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

