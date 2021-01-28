$3.37 EPS Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the highest is $3.76. The Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $13.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after buying an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,698,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,113,000 after buying an additional 108,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.09. 56,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,577. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.