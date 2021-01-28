-$3.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.60) and the highest is ($1.80). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($10.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.05) to ($7.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 866,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 294,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares in the last quarter.

ESPR stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $976.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

