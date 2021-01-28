3,000 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,215,000 after purchasing an additional 226,395 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Shares of MU traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.78. 657,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,618,393. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.