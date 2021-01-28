36,274 Shares in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up about 2.0% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,478,000 after buying an additional 555,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 512,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 206.8% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300,603 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 376,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6,791.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 321,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 316,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDP opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.41. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $91.52.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

