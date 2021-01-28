3,846 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,130 shares of company stock worth $659,102. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALK. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

