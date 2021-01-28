3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.75.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $186.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.74 and a 200 day moving average of $166.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

