3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 4.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,482. The company has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.74 and a 200-day moving average of $166.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.