3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $186.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.39. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

