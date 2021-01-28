$40.76 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report $40.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.32 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $47.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $157.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.78 million to $157.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $159.28 million, with estimates ranging from $151.61 million to $166.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE:DSX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,258. The company has a market capitalization of $205.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,180,797 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 270,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth $44,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

