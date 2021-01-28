4,135 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 89,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

BATS PTNQ opened at $52.42 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11.

