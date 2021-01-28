$437.20 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report $437.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.60 million and the lowest is $432.00 million. SPX reported sales of $444.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in SPX by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPX by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPX by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $54.68. 200,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,411. SPX has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

