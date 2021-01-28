43,832 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Bought by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 763.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 160,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,518. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank cut Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

