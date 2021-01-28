$455.95 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce $455.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.09 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $301.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Boston Beer.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $909.27.

SAM stock traded down $61.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $912.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,329. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,092.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $960.18 and its 200-day moving average is $900.87.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total value of $10,515,594.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total transaction of $8,748,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,175 shares of company stock valued at $69,072,818. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,647 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 155,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 48.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

