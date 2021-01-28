4,767 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $228.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

