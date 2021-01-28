500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.33

Shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $14.48. 500.com shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 390,434 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $606.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

