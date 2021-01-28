520 Shares in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wabtec in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wabtec by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Wabtec in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wabtec in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wabtec by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55. Wabtec Co. has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,461,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,620.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885 over the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

