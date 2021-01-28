$55.47 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report sales of $55.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $132.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $345.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.51 million to $348.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $265.55 million, with estimates ranging from $259.60 million to $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.55. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%. The firm had revenue of $85.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,181. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $166.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

