5,687 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

