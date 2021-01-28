$6.36 EPS Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $3.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $18.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.70 to $21.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $14.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $496.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,943. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $196.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

